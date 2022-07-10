Watch CBS News
Three rescued, two of them injured, in South Bay boating accident

SAN JOSE -- San Jose firefighters and emergency personnel rescued three people following a boating accident Saturday afternoon at the Alviso Marina at the southern tip of San Francisco Bay.

A San Jose Fire Department spokesperson said of the three boaters rescued, two of them sustained injuries after their boat capsized at the marina, which is within San Jose's city limits.

Emergency crews at the scene of a boating accident at the Alviso Marina in San Jose. KPIX

Fire crews told KPIX they only had a small window of time to get them out safely. 

"The tides are rising and we had to access under a bridge and we actually had five minutes to get them out before the tide rose and we wouldn't be able to return through the same path in the bay," San Jose Fire Department Captain Sean Lovens said. "We were really lucky to get them out in time."

The boat ran out of gas and drifted to the shore, hitting mud and tipping over around 3:30 p.m.

Crews will await more favorable conditions before towing the boat out.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 7:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

