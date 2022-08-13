Watch CBS News
Three people shot during a softball game at Louis Park in Stockton

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON -- Three people were shot during a softball game at Louis Park in Stockton.

According to police, a 9:22 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Monte Diablo Avenue, the Louis Park Softball Complex, to a report of a shooting during a softball game.

When they first arrive, they found two men who suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a hospital for what police say appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A third man refused medical treatment at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation, and police have no motive at this time.

