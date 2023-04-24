3 injured in Monday morning 7-vehicle pileup on I-80 in Fairfield

PIX Now 4/24: Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

FAIRFIELD -- Three people were injured Monday morning in a seven-vehicle pileup on westbound I-80 in Fairfield.

Crews from the Fairfield Fire Department responded to the collision just east of the offramp at Manuel Campos Parkway at 6:50 a.m., according to Fairfield Fire Chief Nick Eisan.

I-80-crash chp-photo

Photos from the scene showed a white Hyundai on the median wall and a work truck towing a trailer jackknifed in the collision.

Eisan said three people were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Traffic was completely blocked in the westbound lanes as of 7:40 a.m.

The CHP has issued a SigAlert for the westbound lanes. Lanes 1-3 reopened at 8:13 a.m. No ETA as to when Lane 4 will reopen.