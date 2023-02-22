Three die in Solano County high-speed pursuit crash

3 die when high speed pursuit ends in crash on Suisun Valley Road

3 die when high speed pursuit ends in crash on Suisun Valley Road

3 die when high speed pursuit ends in crash on Suisun Valley Road

FAIRFIELD -- Three people fleeing from police in a stolen white Hyundai died early Wednesday when their vehicle rolled over during a high-speed pursuit.

Fairfield police said the incident began around 12:35 a.m. when California Highway Patrol officers attempted a traffic stop of the stolen Hyundai on eastbound I-80 just east of American Canyon Road.

The vehicle was stolen and the suspects were wanted in relation to a carjacking incident that occurred in Vallejo on February 21.

The driver of the Hyundai failed to yield to the patrol vehicle's emergency lights/siren and a pursuit ensued.

The Hyundai exited I-80 at Suisun Valley Road while traveling at a high rate of speed and became involved in a solo rollover crash.

The crash resulted in fatal injuries to three occupants. The names of the crash victims were not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force, in cooperation with the CHP Golden Gate Division Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team, were currently conducting a pursuit fatality investigation pursuant to Solano County protocol.