Threat shuts down San Francisco State campus; students advised to shelter in place

An anonymous threat received by San Francisco State University Thursday afternoon has led officials officials to shut down the campus and advise anyone there to shelter in place, authorities said.

The San Francisco State X account posted about the incident at 12:30 p.m. Thursday campus closure, saying that university police received the anonymous threat of violence and was working with local San Francisco law enforcement to investigate the threat.

ALERT: UPD HAS RECEIVED AN ANONYMOUS THREAT TO CAMPUS. SHELTER IN PLACE IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU ARE NOT ON CAMPUS DO NOT COME. ACTIVITIES AND CLASSES ARE CANCELLED FOR THE DAY. UPD IS COORDINATING AN INVESTIGATION WITH LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT. — SF State (@SFSU) December 19, 2024

Anyone currently on campus was advised to "shelter in place immediately" or go to a secure location, stay away from windows and doors and await further instructions. Those not on campus were instructed to stay away as all activities, finals and classes were cancelled for the day.

At around 2:45 p.m., authorities asked those on campus to continue to shelter in place "out of an abundance" and said an additional update would be provided at approximately 4 p.m.

More information will be made available on the university's Office of Emergency Services website.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.