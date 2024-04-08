Threat against Rohnert Park student put school on lockdown as police searched for suspect

A violent threat made toward a Rancho Cotate High School student led to a school lockdown on Monday morning, the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District said.

District officials said the threat stemmed from an off-campus fight involving students from various schools in the county.

"At 9:45, we received a threat of violence towards a specific RCH student via social media," the district said.

School administration made the decision to initiate a lockdown once they were aware of the threat. A search was then launched by Rohnert Park Public Safety to find the student who made the threat.

The search led public safety to nearby cities, and once they were sure the student who made the threat was not in Rohnert Park, school administration lifted the lockdown at 10:17 a.m.

However, the school was kept in a state of alert and put into a shelter-in-place order, giving students access to bathrooms.

Just before noon, the student who made the threat was arrested, and RCHS lifted the shelter-in-place. School then resumed as normal at 12:35 p.m.

RCHS will have a normal school day on Tuesday but have mental health support on campus for students and staff.

"We realize that messages like these in our community are scary and can generate a high level of anxiety and distress in students. If you or your child would like to speak with a counselor, please call your student's school. Alternatively, you can reach out directly to your child's principal or school-based mental health counselors who are on-site at every campus supporting students. For community services, we encourage you to reach out to your healthcare provider or Petaluma People Services Center," the district said.