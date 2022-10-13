Thousands of California gig workers push for statewide union

By Lauren Toms

SAN FRANCISCO - Tens of thousands of Californians who are part of the gig economy working for companies like Uber, Lyft, Doordash and Instacart are pushing to unionize.

Gig workers in SF demonstrate for unionization. CBS

Right now, they're considered independent contractors, but the drivers say that classification isn't giving them the independence they need to survive, prompting dozens of gig workers to rally in front of Uber headquarters Wednesday.

"We are fighting for our rights and good benefits, and equal opportunity to a better life," says Luiz Masa.

He's fighting this fight to support his daughter Jane.

"Gas prices are very expensive right now, food is really expensive so it's really hard to buy groceries and pay rent," he told KPIX 5.

Masa flew up from Southern California for the cause, he lives and drives in Orange County full time for Lyft.

"Now I have to work more time, I'm not spending the same quality time with my family because I need to work more to earn more money," said Masa.

He and other gig workers are pushing to form a statewide gig workers union, after an Alameda County judge ruled Proposition 22 - passed in 2020 - unconstitutional.

It classified gig workers as independent contractors, exempting them from employee benefits.

"We are at ground zero for the gig labor economy," said District 4 supervisor Gordon Mar, who attended the rally. He vowed to do "whatever it takes for you guys to win what you deserve."

Gig workers are seeking minimum wage, overtime, paid time off, and workers comp. But for Masa, one benefit takes top priority.

"I don't have medical just in case she gets sick I have no way to take her to the doctor," he said.

In a statement Uber defended the independent contractor status and told KPIX 5 that "the economic benefits of gig work and its resiliency demonstrated during the pandemic, cannot be overlooked. Open access to work on your terms enables hundreds of thousands of Californians to bridge gaps in income or pick up extra money when they need it."

But these workers do not agree.

"I want to be treated like an equal," Masa said, "better opportunities that's why I came all the way for this."

The cause has caught the attention of the White House and on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Labor proposed a rule that would require workers to be considered employees. This shift would entitle workers to more benefits and legal protections.

The ruling isn't finalized and could take months to be solidified. But the department will be hearing public comments starting October 13.