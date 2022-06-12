Thousands march for gun safety laws at rallies around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- In the wake of numerous mass shootings over the past several weeks, 'March for Our Lives' rallies took place from coast to coast and in several Bay Area cities.

There were rallies in San Francisco, Oakland, Sonoma and elsewhere throughout the region.

"I learned drills on how to deal with active shooters before I learned multiplication," said Adrianna Zhang, 17, who helped organize the San Francisco rally. "Protecting children over guns doesn't mean eliminating guns altogether, it literally means protecting children."

March for Our Lives is a nationwide, student-led effort to stand up against gun violence and call for action to curb it.

"No, we don't want all guns to be outlawed. It's more about safety for students," said Zhang. "Let's talk more about making donations from gun organizations like the NRA to politicians transparent, safe storage laws, universal background checks and increased trainings and insurance on guns."

There were more than 400 rallies scheduled across the country on Saturday. Zhang and others in attendance hope lawmakers get the message and act.

"Action can be done and people are out there fighting for change," Zhang said. "I'm hopeful that, after today, legislators from around the United States will see that this is a nationwide call and it's one that we're really passionate about."