Thousands lose power in San Francisco Presidio, several other neighborhoods

Nearly 8,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in San Francisco were without power Monday morning after an outage affecting the Presidio and other neighborhoods in the northern part of the city.

PG&E indicated that the outage began just before 8 a.m. and was affecting the Presidio area as well as areas around Fort Mason, Russian Hill, Pacific Heights, and the Inner Richmond neighborhoods.

By 9 a.m. the outages had been reduced to about 1,700 customers. The estimated restoration time for the remaining locations without power was between 3 and 5 p.m., according to the PG&E Outage Map.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the outages.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.