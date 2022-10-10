Thousands crowd S.F. North Beach for Italian Heritage celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- It was a busy Sunday in San Francisco with two major events, Fleet Week and the Italian Heritage Parade converging to boost post-pandemic spirits and small businesses' bottom lines.

Thousands of people packed the waterfront and North Beach to take in the festivities.

"We're coming out of fact that we've been sheltering in place. We want to get back out and socialize. We're all social beings," said Italian Heritage Parade-watcher David Esposito.

The fun wasn't just for Italian-Americans, of course -- everyone from any background was welcome at this celebration.

"We got the whole crew. Got my aunts, my uncles, my son. We've got three generations of us hanging out here," said parade-watcher Charlie Bernie.

Bernie said his 5-year-old son Declan Bernie loved the sights and sounds and it was a great way to have some father-son bonding time.

"It goes by quick. I've already got a kindergartener here so we're excited to hang out and (spend) as much time as we can get," Bernie said.

For the Duggan family, the parade was the unofficial start to the holiday season. All the cousins and relatives came together, cheered the parade and celebrated their Italian roots.

"I love the parade, it's my favorite holiday. I like that I get to see my cousins and my family," said 11-year-old Gabrielle Duggan.

She and her cousins said the parade connected them and made them proud of their heritage.

"My grandmother likes to tell stories about Italian life and likes to read those little books. We're not only being told (about our culture at this parade), we see it, too," Duggan said.

The parade is the nation's oldest Italian American parade and it dates back to 1868. The route typically runs from Fisherman's Wharf through North Beach.

With thousands of people in the area, restaurants were packed, inside and out. Other retailers like Goorin Brothers, a hat shop, were bustling as well.

"This is beneficial. On a regular weekend, it's definitely not like this. It's going to be nonstop until we close the doors at seven," said Robyn Del Rosario, a shop manager with Goorin Brothers.