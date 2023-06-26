Palo Alto man accused of attacking 2 people with lighter fluid, knife at SoCal restaurant

THOUSAND OAKS, Ventura County – A Bay Area man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after authorities said he attacked two people at a restaurant in Southern California over the weekend.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the suspect entered a restaurant on the 400 block of East Avenida De Los Arboles in the city of Thousand Oaks around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Thousand Oaks is located about 40 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Deputies said the suspect squirted lighter fluid on an employee and attempted to light him on fire. He then grabbed a kitchen knife and chased the victim through the restaurant.

The suspect followed the victim through a rear door and into a parking lot. When a second person attempted to intervene, deputies said the suspect squirted lighter fluid on bystander and tried to fight him.

According to deputies, the second victim was able to fight off the suspect. Officers with the Thousand Oaks Police Department arrived shortly later and took the suspect without incident.

The suspect, identified as 61-year-old Robert Haight of Palo Alto, was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the incident. Haight has since been booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of assault with a caustic chemical.

Jail records show Haight is being held on $500,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.