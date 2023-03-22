Watch CBS News
Third Street Bridge closed after being struck by barges

CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO - The Third Street Bridge in San Francisco is shut to through traffic after being struck by barges and damaged, San Francisco Public Works said at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The span was struck by industrial barges that came loose and collided with it during high winds and surf, SFPW said.

City engineers are on site assessing damage.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 7:27 PM

