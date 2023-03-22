Third Street Bridge closed after being struck by barges
SAN FRANCISCO - The Third Street Bridge in San Francisco is shut to through traffic after being struck by barges and damaged, San Francisco Public Works said at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
The span was struck by industrial barges that came loose and collided with it during high winds and surf, SFPW said.
City engineers are on site assessing damage.
