'Third spaces' become a first line of defense against loneliness of remote work

'Third spaces' taking the loneliness out of remote work

'Third spaces' taking the loneliness out of remote work

'Third spaces' taking the loneliness out of remote work

SAN FRANCISCO -- Remote work got a boost thanks to the pandemic and video conferencing apps like Zoom, but there are downsides to working from home.

A study published by the Harvard Graduate School of Education found that 36% of people surveyed said they experienced severe loneliness "frequently" or "almost all the time."

A marketer for a tech company in San Francisco, Katherine Britt knows first-hand the perks of working from home. For one thing, you can't beat the commute.

"It is straight from bed to desk and maybe I'll pass by the kitchen on the way," she said.

But even though she loves the flexibility, as a newcomer to the city, one thing she didn't anticipate was the loneliness.

"I have great connections remotely with co-workers. But there's something different about actually talking to people," Britt explained.

She tried a few neighborhood coffee shops, but that turned out to be less than ideal.

"When I'm in Starbucks I feel like I have to constantly be buying things so I can stay in that space. They're also kind of loud and disruptive," she said.

That's when she stumbled on a new startup called Neon. Part co-working space, part friendship club, Britt can type away without guilt while meeting other young professionals.

Neon is one of several community-building venues that have popped up around San Francisco in response to remote working.

Called "third spaces," they're essentially physical locations other than work and home with little or no admission fees. Neon charges $5 an hour for internet service or $25 for the whole day.

Neon owner Teddy Kramer used to oversee the expansion of WeWork in new markets. He said the idea was to create a place where people can work during the day, while being able to meet like-minded individuals at night.

Neon hosts several events each week including lectures and art classes.

"We're trying to get people out of their pajamas. Getting them back into spaces that will make them not just productive, but feel more connected to themselves and their neighbors," Kramer said.

For Britt, it was the best of all worlds. Not only is she meeting new people, she says her work has gotten better.

"It's kind of like when you take a trip. You feel really refreshed," she said.