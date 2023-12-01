Oakland launches campaign to boost safety for businesses, shoppers during holidays

OAKLAND – As the holiday shopping season ramps up, Oakland officials have launched an effort to make businesses and shoppers feel safe.

Many businesses in Oakland are combating crime and inflation while going into the holidays. Shop owner Philippa Roberts said she is remaining hopeful that it will be a safe and prosperous one.

"The crime issues was coming and I feel like the city has heard us and is stepping in and doing things," said Roberts.

Her home and jewelry shop located off Piedmont Ave. has been here for over a decade. Robert said while it hasn't been easy, this is her home.

"You know you live in Oakland you alter your life to be more careful," Roberts said.

On Thursday, the city kicked off its "Think Oakland First" campaign. It encourages everyone to shop local this season, all the while ensuring the public that safety is their main focus.

During the announcement, local leaders shared they want residents to not forget the hidden shops that can be found throughout the city.

As far for Philippa, with her store filled with holiday cheer, its moments like this that make the challenge as a small business in Oakland worth it.