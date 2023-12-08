Thieves use truck to break-in, steal ATM from SF Richmond District CVS

SAN FRANCISCO – Thieves used a truck to break in and steal an ATM at a CVS store in San Francisco's Richmond District early Friday morning.

On Friday, workers were seen scrambling to board up the shattered door and clean up the debris left behind.

Danny, a long-time resident of the neighborhood, expressed dismay over the incident.

"It's just kind of sad…sad and horrible," he remarked, noting the perceptible changes in the area since the onset of the pandemic.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, at least five suspects rammed a truck into the front entrance of the store on 32nd Avenue around 2:48 a.m. The targeted theft involved the ATM, prompting CVS to issue a statement, affirming their cooperation with local authorities and their intent to resume operations once the police investigation concludes.

For Danny, such incidents trigger anxiety, resonating with his personal encounters with crime in the area.

"I no longer have a car…I sold it the second time my catalytic converter was stolen…within a year, I think it happened twice," he disclosed, highlighting the drastic decisions residents are compelled to make due to rising crime.

While SFPD recently reported a decline in retail theft due to their intensified "blitz" operations focusing on retail establishments like Walgreens and larger outlets, Danny remains unconvinced about the neighborhood's safety improvement. He told CBS News Bay Area that he wants to see more police in the Richmond District, especially at night.