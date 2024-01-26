Thieves steal tractor from San Rafael construction site; suspects sought

SAN RAFAEL – Thieves who hauled away a tractor using a stolen trailer in San Rafael on Thursday had to abandon the scheme after a trailer hitch failed, police said.

The tractor was reported stolen Thursday morning from a construction site, police said. Soon after taking the report, officers were called when an abandoned tractor and trailer were found in the middle of a parking lot.

"The officers quickly determined that the tractor in the trailer was from the earlier stolen report," San Rafael police said on social media.

The trailer had also been reported stolen, police said.

At first the plan worked and the suspects were able to tow the trailer with a getaway truck. When the trailer hitch failed, however, they apparently had to abandon the plan, police said.

Police are working to find the suspects, and the tractor and trailer are being returned to the rightful owners.