Therapy dog in training stolen in San Rafael

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL - A therapy dog in training was stolen from a North Bay non-profit Friday, according to a post on Twitter by the San Rafael Police Department.

The dog in question, Buddy, is a young male Cavalier Poodle mix, weighing about 12 pounds. He has white curly fur with brown spots, and was last seen wearing a green collar.

The theft occurred on the 1000 block of Fourth Street in Downtown San Rafael.

Anyone with information on Buddy's location or the perpetrators is asked to contact the authorities at (415) 485-3000

