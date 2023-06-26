"The Price Is Right" says farewell to iconic Bob Barker Studio 33 in Television City after 51 years

After 51 years, "The Price Is Right" is headed to a new studio for Season 52 After 51 years, "The Price Is Right" is headed to a new studio for Season 52 01:42

LOS ANGELES - Come on down!

"The Price Is Right," hosted by Drew Carey, commemorates the beloved cultural landmark at Television City, Hollywood after 51 years of taping at the historic Bob Barker Studio 33 in the season finale airing Monday, June 26th.

After 51 years of calling Television City home, the show is spinning the 'Big Wheel' east, into a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at Haven Studios in Glendale, CA for season 52 kicking off in September. See behind the scenes on the final tape day with a specially produced EPK that shares all of the memories of the historic day.

The episode includes lucky contestants playing classic "Price Is Right" games, including the "Grand Game" but for $33,000, and the fan-favorite, "The Money Game." Plus, one fortunate contestant gets a chance to play the very first game played on THE PRICE IS RIGHT in 1972. Along with host Drew Carey and announcer George Gray, all six of the show models appear, including Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbeleaz, Amber Lancaster, Alexis Gaube, James O'Halloran and Devin Goda.

Studio 33 was dedicated to legendary PRICE IS RIGHT host Bob Barker on March 11, 1998, and previously was the home to such classic shows as "The Carol Burnett Show," "Jack Benny," "The Smothers Brothers" and many more.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT, network television's the #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, is produced by Fremantle and broadcast weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT). Evelyn Warfel is the executive producer.