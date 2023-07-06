The Eagles announce 'final' concert tour; no dates in California yet

SAN FRANCISCO – The Eagles announced they are set to embark on what they are calling their "final" concert tour starting later this year. But the band that gave the world "Hotel California" has not yet announced stops in the Golden State.

Called "The Long Goodbye" tour, the Eagles announced 13 concert dates, with the opening show on September 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds," the band said in a statement Thursday. "We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle."

Additional stops on the tour this fall include Boston, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit and Atlanta. The latest show announced Thursday was a concert in St. Paul, Minnesota scheduled for November 17.

According to Live Nation, which is presenting the shows, the band is expected to continue their farewell tour through 2025.

"We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up," the band said. "Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

With numerous hits including "Take it Easy," "One of These Nights" and "Take it to the Limit," the Eagles are one of the most successful rock bands of all time. Along with multiple Grammy awards and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the band's album "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975" is the best-selling album of all time, with 38 million copies sold.

Presale tickets for the announced shows will be available on July 12, with general sales beginning on July 14.