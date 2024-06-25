Air quality regulators order Tesla to correct violations at Fremont factory

Tesla has been ordered to correct continuing air quality violations at its electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Fremont, regulators said Tuesday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said its independent Hearing Board issued the abatement order to stop what it called "frequent and ongoing violations from the paint shop operations" at the Fremont factory. According to the air district, Tesla has been emitting harmful precursor organic compounds and toxic air contaminants into the atmosphere without proper abatement, and has been issued 112 violation notices since 2019.

It's estimated each violation can emit hundreds of pounds of illegal air pollution which negatively affects public health and the environment, the air district said.

"Tesla's ongoing violations at their Fremont facility pose a risk to public health and air quality in the surrounding community," air district executive officer Dr. Philip Fine said in a prepared statement. "This order is crucial to ensure that Tesla takes prompt and effective action to stop harmful emissions and comply with all air quality regulations to protect the health of those living near the facility."

The air district has said the violations were foreseeable and could have been prevented. It began seeking an abatement order against Tesla since last month.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Hearing Board order.

The order will requires Tesla to hire a third party to evaluate the extent of the issue and make recommendations that Tesla must use to develop an abatement plan. The plan will need to be filed with the Hearing Board for approval and successfully implemented to stop the release of uncontrolled emissions except where it may be necessary for safety reasons.