Tesla agrees to $1.5M settlement over improper disposal of hazardous waste

A group of 25 California district attorneys this week announced a $1.5 million civil settlement with Tesla Inc. over allegations that the electric carmaker improperly disposed of hazardous waste at several facilities around the state.

The settlement is the culmination of a nearly six-year-long investigation, initiated by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office's Environmental Division and joined by prosecutors in counties where the company has business locations.

"While electric vehicles may benefit the environment, the manufacturing and servicing of these vehicles still generates many harmful waste streams," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement Thursday. "Today's settlement against Tesla, Inc. serves to provide a cleaner environment for citizens throughout the state by preventing the contamination of our precious natural resources when hazardous waste is mismanaged and unlawfully disposed."

The suit, filed in San Joaquin County, followed the discovery of the alleged illegal disposal of several types of hazardous waste—including lubricants, brake cleaners, batteries, paint and other contaminants—at Tesla's electric car service centers, solar energy centers and its electric vehicle factory in Fremont.

"Although Tesla denied any wrongdoing, this settlement and the injunction imposed on it ensures the company will follow environmental laws," said Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. "I am happy that Tesla was willing to work closely with investigators from our Consumer Justice Bureau and took steps early on at its Fremont manufacturing plant to prevent any more hazardous automotive or manufacturing waste from going into landfills."

On top of the $1.5 million payment, Tesla also agreed to properly train its employees on hazardous waste control laws and to hire a consultant to conduct annual inspections at 10 percent of its California facilities, including the Fremont plant, over the next five years.

In addition to San Francisco and Alameda counties' district attorneys, Bay Area prosecutors from Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma signed on to the suit, as well, along with the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

Officials from Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.