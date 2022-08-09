Tennis legend Serena Williams says she's ready to retire

NEW YORK — Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests.

"I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine.

Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."

She is playing this week in Toronto, at a hard-court tournament that leads into the U.S. Open, the year's last Grand Slam event, which begins in New York on Aug. 29.

The American has won more Grand Slam singles titles in the professional era than any other woman or man. Only one player, Margaret Court, collected more, 24, although she won a portion of hers in the amateur era.

She picked up her first victory since the 2021 French Open on Monday, beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 at the women's National Bank Open.

"I'm just happy to get a win. It's been a very long time, I forgot what that felt like," Williams said.

It's just the second tournament of the season for the 40-year-old Williams, who returned to competition at Wimbledon just over a month ago. The 23-time Grand Slam champion fell in the first round to Harmony Tan in three sets at the All England Club.

Before then, she last competed at the 2021 Wimbledon tournament, where she retired in the middle of her first match due to a torn hamstring suffered after slipping on the grass surface.

Williams, who will turn 41 at the end of September, will next face either 12th-ranked Belinda Bencic or Tereza Martincova.

Williams has won this tournament three times and reached the final in her last appearance at the hardcourt event in 2019, losing to Bianca Andreescu when she was forced to stop because of injury.

But Williams has played little since and knows she needs time on the court.

"I feel good, I felt like I competed well today. I think that's what I needed to do, is just compete," she said. "Mentally, I'm getting there. I'm not where I normally am (or) where I want to be. Any match I play, whether I win or lose, helps me.

"I haven't played a lot in the last year, (even) two years. I think that helps me physically. I feel much better in practice, it's just getting that to the court. Literally, I'm the kind of person (where) it takes one or two things and then it clicks."