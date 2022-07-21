Teens in stolen car arrested after grab-and-run theft at Daly City sporting goods store, police chase

DALY CITY -- Police recovered nearly $2,000 in stolen merchandise and arrested four juvenile suspects Wednesday in connection with grab-and-run thefts from a Daly City sporting goods store, authorities said.

The suspects, all wearing ski masks, allegedly stole merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Daly City police.

The person who reported the thefts gave police a description of the suspects and their car, which was later determined to be stolen.

Officers spotted them on a freeway heading toward San Francisco, authorities said.

Officers followed the vehicle and notified both the California Highway Patrol and San Francisco police. The CHP tried to pull over the car on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 near Seventh Street, but the vehicle continued on.

After a short chase, the car became disabled, and the four suspects tried to run away. Three were immediately taken into custody by the CHP and the fourth was found in a nearby parking garage.

Nearly $2,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered, and the suspects' car was determined to be stolen.

The suspects, all male, are being held on suspicion of multiple felony crimes, police said.