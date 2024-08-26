Teenagers arrested in June stabbing in Healdsburg

Two teens are in custody in connection with a stabbing earlier this summer in Healdsburg, police said.

The victim, whose name or age hasn't been released, showed up at the emergency room of the Healdsburg District Hospital with life-threatening injuries at about 11 p.m. on June 2, police said.

The victim, who had multiple stab wounds, is healing from the attack, police said Monday.

Although the victim didn't cooperate with police, investigators identified two suspects.

On Friday, police arrested Anthony Lucas Cruz and Katie Anne Beth, both 18 years old and residents of Healdsburg, in connection with the stabbing.

They were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Jail records show Cruz is set to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court on Tuesday, but no court date was available for Beth. The suspects are being held on $1 million bail.

