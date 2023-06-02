Teenagers arrested in deadly Tracy carjacking

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

TRACY -- An 18-year-old and a juvenile have been arrested in a deadly carjacking in Tracy that claimed the life of the 52-year-old victim.

Tracy police said officers from its special investigations unit took 18-year-old Cesar Martinez and a 17-year-old juvenile into custody on Wednesday night.

Martinez was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder, kidnapping and carjacking. The juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall for the same charges.

On Wednesday morning, officers responded to a report of a suspected dead body on Corral Hollow Road south of Interstate 580 near the Tracy Hills construction site.

Upon arrival, the officers located an unidentified male who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Tracy resident Rodrigo Padilla Diaz.

If you have any information about this case, contact Detective Lissette Ortiz at Lissette.Ortiz@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6569.