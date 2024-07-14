Teenager with multiple outstanding warrants arrested in East Palo Alto after hit-and-run, shooting

A teenager wanted in several jurisdictions was arrested Thursday on suspicion of taking part in a hit-and-run and the discharge of a firearm a week earlier in Redwood City.

On July 7 at about 4:23 p.m., Redwood City police said officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the 100 block of Orchard Avenue. A caller told dispatch that the driver of the vehicle was fleeing the scene on foot. The caller said the suspect was being chased by bystanders, which ended up in a struggle between him and several good Samaritans.

During the struggle, a gunshot rang out, and the suspect again fled and was seen allegedly brandishing a firearm, police said. He got away but left his vehicle at the scene. One bystander received minor burns from the cartridge casing from the gunshot.

Detectives in Redwood City canvassed the area and located surveillance footage.

Brayan Lopez Ramirez, 19, of East Palo Alto was identified as the suspect in this case. Police learned Ramirez had arrest warrants out of "several" neighboring agencies, but another one was issued for the alleged crimes on July 7.

On Thursday, Ramirez was apprehended in the morning after a surveillance operation. A search warrant was executed at his East Palo Alto residence and he was booked into jail on multiple warrants.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Anthony Barron at (650) 780-7673.