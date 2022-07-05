Teenager hit by stray bullet while watching fireworks in San Francisco's Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police say a stray bullet struck a 14-year-old girl who was watching fireworks in San Francisco's Bayview District on Monday night.

The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Underwood Avenue and Ingalls Street.

The girl was taken to a hospital after being struck by the bullet and was expected to survive, police said.

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available Tuesday. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.