Teenager critically injured in West Oakland shooting

OAKLAND -- A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting in Oakland Friday afternoon.

Oakland police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the 900 block of 26th Street in the McClymonds neighborhood of West Oakland.

Officers who arrived found a juvenile male Oakland resident suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police did not offer a motive or provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426.