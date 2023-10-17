Teenage suspect arrested after violent home invasion robbery in San Jose

An 18-year-old suspect was arrested following a violent San Jose home invasion robbery, police said Tuesday.

San Jose Police said the robbery happened on October 13 on the 2000 block of Newton Ave. in the city's Hillview North neighborhood. Officers said a man interrupted a burglary in progress at his home and was pistol-whipped by the suspect in the face, resulting in injuries that were not life-threatening.

After assaulting the resident, the armed suspect took multiple belongings and personal property from the residence, police said.

Elias Ramirez Velo San Jose Police Department

Police robbery unit detectives were able to identify the suspect as Santa Clara resident Elias Ramirez Velo and obtained an arrest warrant and search warrant for his home. Special operations officers subsequently arrested Ramirez Velo at his home without incident.

Following a search of his home, officers recovered property stolen during the robbery, narcotics, as well as a loaded firearm and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police said.

Evidence seized during a search at the home of suspect Elias Ramirez Velo. San Jose Police Department

Ramirez Velo was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for robbery and conspiracy charges; he was later released on bail.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases was asked to contact Detective Hernandez #4392 and/or Detective Mendoza #4395 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4392@sanjoseca.gov / 4395@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.