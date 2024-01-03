Teen wearing ankle monitor arrested after violent robbery of 12-year-old in Colma

A teenager on probation and wearing an ankle monitor was arrested following a violent robbery of a child in Colma, authorities said Wednesday.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Monday on the 300 block of F Street near the Colma BART station. A 17-year-old boy with an ankle monitor and on probation for weapons charges punched a 12-year-old victim and stole the victim's cellphone, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim's hand was injured during the robbery, the sheriff's office said.

Witnesses identified the suspect to deputies, who located him after receiving medical treatment, according to a press statement.

The unidentified juvenile was booked into the Hillcrest Juvenile Hall in San Mateo on a charge of strong-armed robbery.