Teen suspects jailed in Vallejo fatal shooting

Two juveniles were arrested in connection with Vallejo's first homicide of the year, police said Thursday.

At 10:36 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Vallejo Fire Department was alerted to a report of an unconscious man in the 700 block of Ohio Street. Upon arrival, police and fire crews found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The Vallejo Fire Department gave medical aid to the man, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

The Vallejo Police Department said detectives identified two juveniles as the suspects allegedly responsible for the homicide. Eventually, the Solano County District Attorney's Office obtained arrest warrants for them.

Police arrested one of them in an operation in the 1400 block of Sereno Drive on Jan. 4.

On Monday, Fairfield police nabbed the second suspect.

Those with relevant information are asked to contact Detective Jordon Patzer at (707) 648-4278 or Jordon.Patzer@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and the man's identity was not available.