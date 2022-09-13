Man gets 30 years for sex trafficking of teen in San Francisco, Oakland

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after being convicted of sex trafficking a teenage girl in San Francisco and Oakland.

According to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office, a judge sentenced 26-year-old Robert Pierre Duncan on Monday. Duncan was convicted earlier this year for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a child, sex trafficking of a child and escape from custody.

Prosecutors said Duncan recruited the 17-year-old victim in 2018. Duncan drove the victim to areas of San Francisco and Oakland known for prostitution activity, posted online prostitution ads depicting the victim and harbored her at an Oakland motel.

In late September 2018, officers rescued the teen and sent her to a group home in Woodland.

Several weeks later, Duncan and a co-conspirator took the victim from the group home in the middle of the night. Duncan put the victim back to work engaging in prostitution on the streets of Oakland the next day, prosecutors said.

In May of 2019, police arrested Duncan in Sacramento. During the arrest, prosecutors said he broke free and fled through the city's Midtown until he was apprehended several blocks away.

Duncan then fought the arresting officer, who sustained an injury that required surgery, prosecutors said.

At trial, prosecutors also presented evidence showing Duncan sending a letter to his co-conspirator to lie about Duncan knowing that the victim was 17-years-old.

The co-conspirator, identified as 25-year-old Eva Christian, pleaded guilty to one count of misprision of a felony. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.