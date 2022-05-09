UPDATE: Teen who went missing from Redwood City over the weekend found

REDWOOD CITY – A teen who was reported missing in downtown Redwood City has been found, according to authorities.

Joshua Acosta Lopez was last seen Saturday, May 7 around 5 p.m. in downtown Redwood City

Lopez was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, red and white pajama bottoms, white shoes, a black backpack and a black face mask, according to posts to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Twitter and Facebook accounts Monday morning.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, deputies said on social media that the teen was located and is safe with family.

****************UPDATE************** Juvenile has been located and is safe with family. Thank you for your assistance. **************************************** pic.twitter.com/c2ZaMT2In0 — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) May 9, 2022

No additional details about his disappearance were immediately available