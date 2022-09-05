Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen dies in Antioch late night drive-by shooting

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from KPIX newsroom 08:36

ANTIOCH --  A 17-year-old boy was gunned down late Sunday night as he stood in front of an Antioch home by a drive-by shooter, authorities said.

Antioch police said officers responded to reports of shots fired about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School.

 Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard of a home. Officers rendered first aid and emergency responders were called, but the teen died at the scene.

Investigators said that evidence found at the scene indicated it was a drive-by shooting. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and hasn't been found. 

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest in the shooting. No other information about the shooting was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or
Detective Gerber at 925-779-6943. Tips may be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH. 

First published on September 5, 2022 / 8:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.