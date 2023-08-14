Girls aged 13, 14, 15 years old among 6 suspects arrested in San Francisco store burglary

Six burglary suspects, including three teens aged 13, 14 and 15 years old, were arrested after a business in San Francisco was burglarized by a large group of suspects, police said Monday.

San Francisco Police said the burglary happened at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday at a business on the 2000 block of Fillmore Street between Pine and California Streets. Police said the suspects filled large bags with merchandise and left the store without paying for the items.

Investigators were able to develop information on the suspects' location along with their physical descriptions and distributed the information to patrol officers. At about 7 p.m., officers located six suspects that matched the descriptions in the area of 23rd and Capp Streets in the city's Mission District.

Police said officers detained three of the suspects without incident while three others fled on foot and were caught in the area of the 24th Street/Mission BART station. The adult suspects were identified as 20-year-old Erykah Thomas, 20-year-old Emoni Thomas, and 18-year-old Salvador Rivera. Three juvenile suspects were identified as girls aged 13, 14, and 15 years old.

Police said during the investigation, officers recovered large bags of merchandise identified as stolen property from the business.

The 13-year-old suspect was cited and released on charges of organized retail theft, burglary, and grand theft. The 14- and 15-year-old suspects were booked at the Juvenile Justice Center for the same charges.

Erykah Thomas, Emoni Thomas, and Rivera were booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of organized retail theft, burglary, grand theft, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the department's tipline at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.