Teen boys arrested after security guard shot dead in San Francisco Japantown

SAN FRANCISCO -- A security guard was shot dead in San Francisco's Japantown Wednesday evening and police arrested two teenage boys in the case.

San Francisco police said in a press statement that officers responded at about 5:07 p.m. to the shooting on the 1500 block of Webster St. between Geary Boulevard and Post Street. They found a security guard, an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The officers began life-saving measures as medics responded to the scene, but despite the efforts of emergency responders the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide investigators found two juvenile males, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, and developed probable cause to arrest them. Both of them were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

The 15-year-old was charged with murder, while the 14-year-old was charged with being an accessory to murder.

Police said the investigation remained open and active. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.