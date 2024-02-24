Teen boy fatally shot in Antioch Saturday morning

ANTIOCH -- A 16-year-old boy died of gunshot wounds he received early Saturday morning in Antioch, police said.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Antioch police received a call about a shooting in the 1700 block of Observation Way. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy in a vehicle suffering gunshot wounds.

Officers did their best to help him until paramedics with Contra Costa Fire Protection District arrived. The victim was declared dead after being taken to a hospital.

Further investigation showed that the shooting actually occurred in the 2000 block of Tupelo Way.

The Antioch Police Department's investigations bureau, which includes crime scene investigators and detectives from the violent crimes unit, is handling the case.

Police have not yet released further details, including the names of the victim or suspect.

If you have information, contact Antioch Police detective Duffy at (925) 779-6884 or by e-mailing aduffy@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this or any other incident can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.