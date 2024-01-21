Teen arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in shooting near Half Moon Bay

An arrest was made in a Saturday night shooting just south of Half Moon Bay, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives identified Orlando Montelongochavarin, 18, as the suspect and arrested him Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

At about 7:09 p.m., deputies were sent to a report of a shooting in the area of Tea Road and Pear Orchard Way in the Moonridge affordable housing community for farmworkers, which is in an unincorporated area of the county.

Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He was listed in stable condition Sunday, according to police.