Teen arrested in 2021 murder of 78-year-old Vallejo woman

VALLEJO -- Homicide investigators have arrested a 19-year-old for the August 2021 killing of a 78-year-old Vallejo woman.

Since April, police have been searching for the suspect, Elijah Pulealii, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

During the police investigation, evidence identified Pulealii as the suspect responsible for the murder of Linda Tyrrell.

She was found on dead in a residence on the 200 block of University Ave. An autopsy performed on Tyrrell determined she died as a result of an assault.

In April, Vallejo police detectives presented the case to the Solano County District Attorney's Office, which filed homicide charges against Pulealii.

This week, the U.S. Marshals Office agreed to assist with the search and apprehension of the suspect.

On Wednesday, he was located and arrested in Brisbane and transported and booked into the Solano County Jail.