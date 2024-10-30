Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen arrested in Marin County e-bike armed robbery; tracking device leads to suspect

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/30/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/30/24 12:29

A tracking device on a stolen electric bicycle in Marin County led to the arrest of a teenager suspected in the armed robbery last week, according to police.

On Friday just after 11 p.m., two juveniles were sitting on a bench of a multiuse pathway along the Corte Madera Creek near Elizabeth Circle in Greenbrae when they were approached by a teenage suspect. The suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun with an extended magazine, pointed it at the juveniles and made threats to kill them if they didn't turn over the keys to one of their e-bikes. The suspect then fled on the bike. The juveniles were unharmed.

Central Marin Police Authority officers arrived at the scene and learned that the e-bike had a tracking device attached to it. Since the suspect allegedly had a firearm, more law enforcement agencies responded to assist in the case.

At about 11:43 p.m., the stolen e-bike's location was tracked to the area of Frances Avenue in Larkspur. Shortly after, an officer located the suspect on the e-bike, but he fled up Murray Lane into Kentfield.

A command post was established, along with a multi-agency perimeter and a request for California Highway Patrol air support.
The suspect was located by a Central Marin officer on the stolen e-bike around midnight in the area of Hillcrest Lane at Oak Knoll Road in Kentfield.

The suspect was taken into custody and the e-bike was recovered. Officers searched the suspect and area but did not locate a firearm, they said. Two Petaluma Police K-9 Officers that specialize in firearm detection also responded but could not locate a gun.

The 15-year-old suspect, a Tiburon resident, was arrested and booked into Marin County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft and making criminal threats.

According to police, out of public safety concern over the outstanding firearm, the following day, Marin County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue unit, a team of highly-trained and dedicated volunteers, responded to conduct a coordinated daylight search for the firearm. After an exhaustive search of the residential area where the suspect was located, fled and taken into custody, no firearm was located. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.