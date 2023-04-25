Teen arrested after bringing loaded 'ghost gun' to high school in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL -- Police in Morgan Hill confirmed that a juvenile was arrested Monday morning after being found in possession of a "ghost gun" following an altercation at a high school.

According to a release issued by the police department, on Monday at approximately 10:38 a.m., the Morgan Hill Police School Resource Officer was alerted to an incident at Central High School located at 85 Tilton Avenue. The officer learned two students at the school were engaged in an altercation, and one of the students was possibly in possession of a firearm.

The officer also learned that the student who allegedly had the firearm fled from campus and posed no immediate threat to students.

Several minutes later, other Morgan Hill police officers found the youth in question on Monterey Road at Peebles Avenue. When they searched him, officers located a loaded 9mm "ghost gun." The teen was arrested and later transported to the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. He faces charges of felony weapon violations, grand theft, criminal threats, vandalism, and disruption to school services.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said . Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Greg Dini at: (669) 253-4965 or email Greg.Dini@morganhill.ca.gov.