Teen arrested, 1 dead after truck plows into Discovery Bay security guard station

Dramatic dashcam videos from a Tesla showed a truck plowing into a security guard station in front of a gated community in Discovery Bay. The impact killed one security guard and caused major injuries to a second guard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Tesla video showed the newer model Hyundai Santa Cruz truck speeding down the center lawn before the crash.

Witnesses said the two guards had very little time to react and no time to abandon the guard shack.

"I think I heard the two guards yelling stop, stop, stop because they had seen the car coming towards them, right before the impact," said witness Paul Singh.

Pastor Marcus Burns of Bethlehem Temple Church identified the guard killed as one of his long-time parishioners, 62-year-old Rene Bucaro.

He had known Bucaro for about 10 years.

"I just had to come out and see exactly what happened and how that could have happened. To me, it's still unbelievable," said Pastor Burns.

CHP said the impact also injured the 17-year-old teenage driver. They said there were no passengers in the truck. After the driver was treated at the hospital, officers arrested the driver on accusations of vehicular manslaughter. The driver is booked into the Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall.

Officers said the teenager has a provisional license. California does not allow drivers with a provisional license to drive between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. The crash happened on Friday night at 11:56 p.m. on Balfour Road, in front of the gated community called The Lakes.

Officers said alcohol did not appear to be a factor. They were investigating why the teenager drove onto the grass for roughly the length of half of a football field and never stopped.

"I'm just baffled with so much room on the left side, so much room on the right side (of the guard shack)," said Pastor Burns.

"It's just really sad that this keeps happening," said Linda Sarros, a resident of The Lakes.

Neighbors said it's the third or fourth time drivers have hit the structure in the last two years.

Sarros recalled a police chase that resulted in a crash at the structure. She said over the Summer, an elderly driver also hit the wall.

"An older person, senior, that had a medical incident, and lost control, and wiped out the right side of the guard gate where you go through for the guest entrance," said Sarros.

Pastor Burns said Bucaro lived alone in Oakley with no wife and no kids. He said Bucaro's family is still in Guatemala.

He worked three jobs, according to Pastor Burns.

"He's a hard worker and has always tried to better himself. Very unfortunate that he would come to his second job and I don't think he was even supposed to be here," said Pastor Burns.

Neighbors who had talked to Bucaro before the crash said he was filling in for the regular guard who took the night off.

"When it's your time, it's your time. Nothing else you can do about it," said Pastor Burns.