Teen, 2 adults arrested in connection with Novato stabbing

NOVATO – Police in Novato have arrested three suspects -- including a teenager -- in connection with a stabbing that occurred last weekend.

Novato police patrol car CBS

A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Frederick Hernandez, 20, of Novato, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and Jamie Hernandez, 45, of Novato, was arrested on suspicion of aiding a felony and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Novato Police Department.

On Saturday, officers responded to the Novato Community Hospital on a report of a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed.

Police said the victim was involved in a confrontation at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center, and during the altercation, a 16-year-old juvenile stabbed the man with a knife.

The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The juvenile was arrested that night, and over the next several days, investigators identified Jamie Hernandez as the getaway driver and Frederick Hernandez as a participant in the confrontation, police said.

Both were arrested in San Rafael on Wednesday.