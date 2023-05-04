Teacher picket lines greet Oakland students arriving for Thursday classes

OAKLAND -- Thousands of Oakland public school teachers walked off the job Thursday morning after contract talks between union representatives and the district failed to reach agreement on a new labor pact.

With just days left until the end of the school year, district officials were keeping schools open on a modified schedule. But as students arrived for classes, they and their parents were greeted by picket lines.

In a news release, Oakland Education Association Interim President Ismael Armendariz blamed the district for forcing the walkout.

"Our members have been clear that without an agreement a strike would begin the morning of May 4," Armendariz wrote. "Apparently, the District also wants a strike. They got one."

Parents arriving to drop off their children voiced support for the teachers.

"They already don't get paid enough," said LaToya Harrison. "Where are they suppose to get the money from. We're all struggling. You would think the district would come with some type of solution."

"It's frustrating," said parent Jesse Jackson. "Teachers are definitely underpaid. They should be paid to deal with the economics, the economy right now."

Teachers are demanding better pay, but also improved conditions in the classroom.

The district's statement said officials didn't know how long the strike would last, but that officials will "continue to bargain with OEA in an effort to reach an agreement."

"The end of the school year is always filled with milestone events for our students, so we want to ensure regular school resumes as soon as possible," the statement added.

More than 3,000 teachers and staffers went on strike, impacting the district's 34,000 students.

The district is proposing that every teacher get a raise in the range of at least 13% to as much as 22 percent. Raises will also be provided for the district's nurses, counselors and psychologists.

The teachers' union says the negotiations are focused on more than just money. They want smaller class sizes, counselors at every school and better classroom conditions with air filtration and climate control.