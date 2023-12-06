Taylor Swift is TIME's 2023 Person of the Year

Taylor Swift has been named 2023 Person of the Year by TIME magazine, beating out a host of finalists who over the last 12 months dominated politics, entertainment and more.

"This is the proudest and happiest I've ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I've ever been," Swift told TIME. "Ultimately, we can convolute it all we want, or try to overcomplicate it, but there's only one question ... Are you not entertained?"

Swift earned the title after a year of big achievements. The pop star's "Eras Tour" became a cornerstone of the summer's pop cultural zeitgeist, with the Federal Reserve even saying at one point that the concert boosted tourism and travel to such an extent that it likely helped to revitalize the economy. Swift's concert film centering on the popular global tour has since shattered box office records, with its distributor AMC Theaters calling it the highest-grossing concert movie in history. The "Eras Tour" film pulled more than $90 million at the box office in the United States and more than $30 million internationally over its opening weekend alone.

As Swift's Eras Tour became a sensation, she also achieved billionaire status in 2023 owing to her successful concert tours as well as ticket sales. In late October the pop star re-released a recording of her album "1989" in the wake of her concert film's release, which pushed her past the billion-dollar threshold, Bloomberg reported at the time.

She was also named Spotify's most-streamed artist this year.