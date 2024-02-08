Taylor Swift fans who back the 49ers facing conflicts ahead of the Super Bowl

This year's Super Bowl may be the 49ers vs. the Chiefs, but for certain Niners fans, it's also the Niners vs. Taylor Swift. The contest is making for some complicated emotions for Niners diehards who are also Swifties.

"I'm a little conflicted. My family keeps you know making fun of me," said one 49ers-supporting Swiftie.

Of course, Swift will be rooting for her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce on Sunday. That's a bitter pill for Niners Swifties to swallow, but one they're trying to make the best of.

"Taylor Swift is kind of in her own little world, in my opinion. And then she just happens to be dating a Chiefs player. So two different worlds: Taylor Swift, football. So all Niners! Taylor Swift will just be on the tv, it's fine," said one Niners Swiftie who came out to Vegas from Iowa.

When it comes to whose allegiance rises to the top, it's no question for most Niners Swifties in Las Vegas, the 49ers take the cake.

"I enjoy her music, you know? She's good, but Niners all the way. I hope she cries! I'm just playing," said one fan.

"She can cry all day, I'm okay with that. I just need my Niners to get that ring again. Quest for six," said another fan.

Still, some hope that when the Niners take home that Super Bowl ring on Sunday, Taylor herself may still go home with one too.

"He's still going to propose to her, so it's okay! I'm one of those," said another Swiftie.