Taylor Swift fans take over South Bay for weekend concerts

SANTA CLARA — The South Bay is all about singer and song writer Taylor Swift this weekend. Tens of thousands of Swifties packed "Swiftie Clara" for the second day of the Eras Tour on Saturday.

Caroline Kesich and her mother Meg Kesich came from Sacramento to attend Swift's concert.

"She's affected my life so much because I've loved her and I've listened to her music since I was a little girl. And now I'm here, 16, and it's crazy that I'm at the Eras Tour with my mom," said the 16-year-old Kesich.

Her mother said she loved that Swift preaches positive messages like happiness, respect and self-confidence with her fans.

"So, I think she's a good role model for this young generation as well," said Meg Kesich.

Other fans added they love her message of inclusiveness and love.

"She helps people find themselves. And I really do love her. I think she's fantastic. And I couldn't come to this (concert) without putting a little extra style into it," said fan Erik Patterson.

Patterson admitted he doesn't fit the stereotypical fan since he's an older man. He came to the concert with a pink Taylor Swift inspired outfit.

And nearby businesses were turning into Swift fans as well. The general manager at the Hilton next to Levi's Stadium said they were sold out for the weekend. Other nearby hotels were either at or near capacity. It's music to the tourism industry since it's been hit hard by the pandemic.

VTA said ridership to Levi's Stadium on Friday surpassed historic ridership numbers. An estimated 23,400 boardings on VTA light rail.

At the nearby Pizza My Heart restaurant, it was packed with Swifties. All the surrounding businesses reported they saw a much-needed economic boost.

"From (Friday), compared to last (Friday), at least a $3,000 increase in sales. So yeah, we definitely had a big jump from the Taylor Swift concert," said Alexis Diaz, a supervisor at Pizza My Heart.

Fans said it was money well spent since they got to see their favorite musician. One woman who travelled from Utah attended the Friday concert. She said she wanted to see the concert again.

"It was unreal, just the minute she came onto the stage, I started getting emotional. I've been listening to Taylor Swift since I was in middle school," said 28-year-old fan Emily Adams. "I've grown up as she's grown up. So, when she sang 'Long Live', fireworks were going off. It was amazing."