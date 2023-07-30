Taylor Swift Eras tour lifts spirits and economy across the South Bay

SANTA CLARA -- The South Bay was all about singer and songwriter Taylor Swift this weekend. Tens of thousands of Swifties packed "Swiftie Clara" for the second day of the Eras Tour on Saturday.

Caroline Kesich and her mother Meg Kesich came from Sacramento to attend Swift's concert.

"She's affected my life so much because I've loved her and I've listened to her music since I was a little girl. And now I'm here, 16, and it's crazy that I'm at the Eras Tour with my mom," said the 16-year-old Kesich.

Her mother said she loved that Swift preaches positive messages like happiness, respect and self-confidence to her fans.

"So I think she's a good role model for this young generation as well," Meg Kesich said.

Other fans added that they love Swift's message of inclusiveness and love.

"She helps people find themselves. And I really do love her. I think she's fantastic. And I couldn't come to this (concert) without putting a little extra style into it," said fan Erik Patterson.

As an older man, Patterson admitted he's not a stereotypical Swiftie. He came to the concert with a pink Taylor Swift-inspired outfit.

Business operators near Levi's Stadium were turning into Swift fans as well. The general manager at the nearby Hilton said they were sold out for the weekend. Other nearby hotels were either at or near capacity. It's music to the ears of the tourism industry which was hit hard by the pandemic.

VTA said ridership to Levi's Stadium on Friday surpassed historic ridership numbers with an estimated 23,400 boardings on VTA light rail.

The nearby Pizza My Heart restaurant was packed with Swifties. All the surrounding businesses reported they saw a much-needed economic boost.

"From (Friday), compared to last (Friday), at least a $3,000 increase in sales. So yeah, we definitely had a big jump from the Taylor Swift concert," said Alexis Diaz, a supervisor at Pizza My Heart.

Fans said it was money well spent since they got to see their favorite musician. One woman who traveled from Utah attended the Friday concert. She said she wanted to see the concert again.

"It was unreal, just the minute she came onto the stage, I started getting emotional. I've been listening to Taylor Swift since I was in middle school," said 28-year-old Emily Adams. "I've grown up as she's grown up. So when she sang 'Long Live,' fireworks were going off. It was amazing."