Tamalpais Valley residents told to shelter in place while sheriff deals with suspected bomb

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

NOVATO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Marin County Sheriff's Office asked some Tamalpais Valley residents to shelter in place  Thursday morning while authorities dealt with a possible explosive device found nearby.  

The "small" explosive device was found in a home in the 200 block of Cleveland Court.  

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking that residents in the immediate vicinity of the residence shelter in place," sheriff's officials said in an alert shortly before 10:45 a.m.  

The University of California at Berkeley bomb squad responded to the scene to render the device safe and the Southern Marin Fire Protection District is also involved.  

The Sheriff's Office said that the device was discovered in the home of a recently deceased person.  

First published on September 8, 2022 / 2:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

