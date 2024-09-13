Tamalpais Union High School District closed Friday over reported threats

Classes at the Tamalpais Union High School District in Marin County have been canceled Friday following reported threats.

"Please remain home or return home if you are already on campus or in transit," according to a message posted Friday on the district website.

A message sent to parents at one school and obtained by CBS News Bay Area said, "We just received a Share911 evacuation order from the district for everyone to leave campus/not come to campus due to a bomb threat for the entire district."

District officials said the threat did not specify a target site.

The district includes Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley, Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo, Redwood High School in Larkspur, along with San Andreas and Tamiscal high schools in Larkspur.

Mill Valley police said that police were investigating at the Tamalpais High campus. Residents were urged not to call 911 unless reporting an emergency.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come